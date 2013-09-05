Instagram Diary: How Cher Coulter Prepped Nicole Richie for the Style Awards


Caitlin Donovan
Sep 05, 2013 @ 5:32 pm

Our first Instagram takeover ever was a huge success! Super-stylist Cher Coulter agreed to let us go behind the scenes with her as she prepped Nicole Richie for the Style Awards in the days leading up to the event. From the jewelry, to the shoes to the looks and more, she captured every moment and let us post to our Instagram exclusively. Didn't catch all of the amazing #CherForInStyle photos? We put them all in one spot, just for you. Check it out!

1 of 11

A rack of @chercoulter's favorites from the first day of pulling for @nicolerichie's hosting gig at the #styleawards!#CherForInStyle
2 of 11

@chercoulter is totally loving this look by @viviennewestwoodofficial! @nicolerichie #styleawards #CherForInStyle
3 of 11

@chercoulter and @nicolerichie sort through jewelry for the #styleawards. We love the @houseofharlow1960 statement ring! #CherForInStyle #dressingnicole

4 of 11

It's a sea of shoes at @nicolerichie's fitting with @chercoulter for the #styleawards #CherForInStyle #dressingnicole

5 of 11

Will this be THE look? @chercoulter tests options on @nicolerichie for the #styleawards. #CherForInStyle #dressingnicole

6 of 11

We're loving this option. Double tap if you agree! #CherForInStyle @chercoulter @nicolerichie #dressingnicole

7 of 11

We can definitely see @nicolerichie strutting down the red carpet at the #styleawards in these @louboutinworld pumps. @chercoulter #CherForInStyle #dressingnicole

8 of 11

Tonight is the night! Will @nicolerichie wear one of these sparklers? @chercoulter #CherForInStyle #dressingnicole

9 of 11

It's finally here! We love @nicolerichie's #styleawards look. @chercoulter #CherForInStyle #dressingnicole

10 of 11

Backstage change up at the #styleawards. Styled by @chercoulter. @nicolerichie #dressingnicole #CherForInStyle

11 of 11

Some of our favorite moments from tonight's #styleawards. @nicolerichie @chercoulter #CherForInStyle #dressingnicole

