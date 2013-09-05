Instagram Diary: How Cher Coulter Prepped Nicole Richie for the Style Awards

Our first Instagram takeover ever was a huge success! Super-stylist Cher Coulter agreed to let us go behind the scenes with her as she prepped Nicole Richie for the Style Awards in the days leading up to the event. From the jewelry, to the shoes to the looks and more, she captured every moment and let us post to our Instagram exclusively. Didn't catch all of the amazing #CherForInStyle photos? We put them all in one spot, just for you. Check it out!

