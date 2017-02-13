Relive the Wildest Moments from the 2017 Grammy Awards

Sunday night’s Grammy Awards were one wild ride. From pregnant Beyoncé’s show-stopping performance to Adele stopping her tribute to George Michael because she wanted to get it right, the live telecast was filled with OMG-worthy moments. Let’s not forget that Twenty One Pilots literally stripped down to their underwear on stage.

Whether you missed Sunday night’s show or want to relive the 59th annual Grammy Awards in all of its pantsuit-wearing, Gaga crowd surfing glory, these are the moments that had everyone talking from GIPHY.

1. Twenty One Pilots stripped down to their underwear after winning their first-ever Grammy:

2. Beyoncé's performance was seriously life-changing:

3. Ed Sheeran was a one-man band:

4. James Corden brought Carpool Karaoke to the Grammy Awards:

5. Adele had to restart her George Michael tribute, was flawless nonetheless:

6. Nick Jonas was the perfect gentleman with Corden's mom:

7. Lady Gaga went full rock and roll to collab with Metallica:

8. Rihanna sipped from a bedazzled flask:

9. But Blue Ivy had the most fun of all:

10. And though her mom didn't win, she got a major shout-out from Adele in her acceptance speech: