The Wildest Manicures We've Seen at the Grammys

Everyone loves a cool manicure—especially at the Grammys!

Whether it's pointy tips, extra bling or a bold pop of color, our favorite singers always know how to accessorize their fingertips. Celebs like Rihanna, Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez know the perfect polish is sure to stand out on the red carpet.

Take a look back at the hottest Grammys manicures that totally nailed it below!

Elle King, 2016

King sported major bling at the 2016 Grammys. We're not only talking about that gorgeous engagement ring, but also her nail polish. She wore one coat of Red Carpet Manicure Dripping in Luxury Gel Polish ($10; nordstrom.com) and one coat of Red Carpet Manicure Power of the Gem Gel Polish in Diamond ($12; nordstrom.com) on her real nails. Her manicurist Emi Kudo revealed that the glamorous color has real crushed diamonds. Stiletto press on nails that with a negative space detail were added on top for even more stunning drama. Lastly, her pink nails were encrusted with gold studs to complete the hot look.

Bella Hadid, 2016

Hadid's nails may look black at a first glance, but if you take a closer look you will see that the deep shade has a wine tint with hints of cinnamon. Nail pro Seanette Davis worked her magic using the trend setting color Mythique by Chanel ($28; chanel.com). 

Meghan Trainor, 2016

Trainor sparkled on the 2016 Grammy red carpet, and her nails by Kimmie Kyees also matched her shine. Her manicurist applied, "two coats of Essie Sequin Sash ($9; essie.com) followed by one coat of Set in Stones ($9; essie.com) and Rock at the Top ($9; essie.com) made for the perfect complement to her glimmering dress

Chrissy Teigen, 2016

Teigen made our hearts skip a beat with her long almond shape tips. Her nail pro, Kimmie Kyees, explained to InStyle, "Chrissy’s neoprene gown and jewel-encrusted cape were classic and chic so we went with a pretty polish to play on the sophisticated look – Essie’s Topless & Barefoot ($9; essie.com)."

Demi Lovato, 2016

"To get the perfect oval shape just like Demi’s, I recommend using a glass nail file,” celebrity manicurist, Brittni Rae, explained to InStyle. She went with Red Carpet Manicure Gel Polish in Black Stretch Limo ($11; sears.com) to complete her chic look.

Meghan Trainor, 2015

The singer’s swoon-worthy digits officially stole our hearts in 2015. To achieve her red heart tips, celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees used a gel polish formula infused with genuine crushed rubies for a dazzling finish.

Madonna, 2015

The superstar attended the show fully accessorized for the matador-themed performance of her newest single “Living for Love,” with glammed out ombre nails, finished off with a strip of gold-flecked glitter down the center.

Nicki Minaj, 2015

The songstress, who followed the night’s black and white trend, added an unexpected punch of color to her look in the form of a bedazzled mani. Minaj’s talon-like tips were offset by an accent nail, painted a shade of lilac and finished off with a coat of gems. 

Gwen Stefani, 2015

While we missed Gwen Stefani’s signature red lip in 2015, we love that the singer still got her crimison fix with a sparkling red manicure.

Carly Rae Jepsen, 2013

The pop singer was out to make an impression. Jepsen's manicurist Emi Kudo used Red Carpet Manicure's Set In Stone hue, which is made with diamond dust. On her pointer finger, Kudo placed two studs onto a neutral base.

Kelly Osbourne, 2013

Osbourne added her own spin to the tried-and-true French manicure by painting white, heart-shaped tips to her stiletto shaped nails.

Miranda Lambert, 2013

The country star went for a graphic look, pairing a crisp navy blue pyramid with a shimmery nude base.

Jennifer Lopez, 2013

Jenny from the block is going for gold! At the 2013 Grammys, Lopez complemented her daring Anthony Vaccarello gown with pointy foiled nails.

Adele, 2012

Talk about couture claws... Adele mirrored her Christian Louboutin heels with a coordinating silver hue, and even painted the underside of her nails in the iconic red. We love the attention to detail!

Rihanna, 2012

RiRi strikes again! For the 2012 Grammys, the star lacquered up in Red Carpet Manicure's Amor 24 hue, which, at first glance, looks like a typical gilded polish, but actually contains a full ounce of 24-karat gold and is priced at a cool $5,000. As a finishing touch, she added a 3D dollar sign on her pinky.

Nicki Minaj, 2012

Her Versace cloak made quite the fashion statement on the red carpet, but Nicki Minaj's ultra-long metallic nails, which she revealed for her performance later in the night, made an even bigger statement in the beauty department.

Lady Gaga, 2012

No stranger to risky nail art, Lady Gaga went for a surprisingly simpler effect (well, for her) by donning lengthy gunmetal talons.

Kelly Rowland, 2012

Rowland went for a shiny gold hue, and added mini 3D pearls to her inky statement nail.

Rihanna, 2010

Rihanna was ahead of the nail art game in 2010 when she complemented her white gown with an embellished print on each of her digits.

Beyonce, 2010

In 2010, Beyonce showed off her holographic Minx set, singlehandedly kick-starting the nail art craze, in addition to her reign as the queen of luxe manicures. Bow down!

