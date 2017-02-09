From 1995 to Now: The Wildest Grammy Gowns Ever

On music's biggest night, the only thing more exciting than finding out who won the Record of the Year is who is wearing who, or in some cases, what, because one thing's for sure: Grammys fashion is not for the faint of heart. That's why we dug into our archives in search for the craziest, most risque looks to have ever graced the Grammys red carpet, from 1995 on.

From Mary J. Blige's wild leopard-print (on her hood—and tunic—and pants) in 1996 to Lady Gaga's theatrical Giorgio Armani micro-dress (not to mention, her intergalactic headpiece by milliner Philip Treacy) in 2010 to Lady Gaga again in 2016, who wore a spectacular Marc Jacobs design that paid tribute to the late David Bowie.

VIDEO: A Taste of the Grammys: What's on the Menu for Music's Biggest Night

As we brace ourselves with more outrageousness at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12, we're taking a look back at our favorite jaw-dropping moments from Grammys past.