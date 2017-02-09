From 1995 to Now: The Wildest Grammy Gowns Ever

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Jason Merritt/Getty
On music's biggest night, the only thing more exciting than finding out who won the Record of the Year is who is wearing who, or in some cases, what, because one thing's for sure: Grammys fashion is not for the faint of heart. That's why we dug into our archives in search for the craziest, most risque looks to have ever graced the Grammys red carpet, from 1995 on.

From Mary J. Blige's wild leopard-print (on her hood—and tunic—and pants) in 1996 to Lady Gaga's theatrical Giorgio Armani micro-dress (not to mention, her intergalactic headpiece by milliner Philip Treacy) in 2010 to Lady Gaga again in 2016, who wore a spectacular Marc Jacobs design that paid tribute to the late David Bowie. 

As we brace ourselves with more outrageousness at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12, we're taking a look back at our favorite jaw-dropping moments from Grammys past.

1 of 30 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga, 2016

In a style tribute to the late David Bowie (slash, Ziggy Stardust), Lady Gaga took to the red carpet in bright red strands, a custom Marc Jacobs design, complete with towering platforms.

2 of 30 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Madonna, 2015

The Material Girl left little to the imagination in this Givenchy corset.

3 of 30 Courtesy

Lady Gaga, 2015

Lady Gaga shined in a revealing Brandon Maxwell gown with a strategically placed emerald necklace from Lorraine Schwartz.

4 of 30 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Beyonce, 2014

Ooh la la! Beyonce worked her curves at the 2014 Grammy Awards in a white lace body-hugging Michael Costello creation that revealed glimpses of skin in all the right places.
5 of 30 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Alicia Keys, 2014

Alicia Keys took the plunge on the red carpet in a down-to-there cobalt blue Armani Prive number.
6 of 30 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kelly Rowland, 2013

"I feel comfortable," presenter Kelly Rowland said of her form-fitting black Georges Chakra mermaid-style gown accented with sheer cutouts. She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a box clutch.

7 of 30 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kimbra, 2013

Kimbra, who was nominated with Gotye for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Somebody That I Used to Know," opted for a bejeweled number by Aussie designer Jaime Lee Major. She accented her tulle gown with a classic red lip.

8 of 30

Janelle Monae, 2013

Janelle Monae chose a body-hugging menswear-inspired ensemble, complete with a vest and embellished jacket with coat tails.

9 of 30 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fergie, 2012

"I had two choices and this was the safe one," Fergie said of her Jean Paul Gaultier tangerine couture lace dress, which she accessorized with Neil Lane jewelry. We'd love to see the less-tame alternative to this skin-baring number!

10 of 30 Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy

Nicki Minaj, 2012

Best New Artist nominee Nicki Minaj arrived with a bishop in tow, coordinating his white vestments with her own devilishly scarlet Atelier Versace cape boasting intricate black beading.

11 of 30 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Robyn, 2012

What inspires Robyn's irresistible dance music? "Life," the double nominee said on the red carpet. No clues as to what inspired her Calvin Klein ensemble accented with platform boots and mega-edgy jewelry.
12 of 30 Krista Kennell/Sipa Press

Rihanna, 2011

Sultry Rihanna played peek-a-boo in a frilled illusion gown from Jean Paul Gaultier. "He's one of my favorite designers," she said. "I pretty much snatched [the dress] off the runway."

13 of 30 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nicki Minaj, 2011

"This outfit is a masterpiece by Givenchy," said Nicki Minaj, who was nominated for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. "[It's] Lioness meets her cub, meets fierce-osity meets fabulousity meets runway, meets everything, darling."

14 of 30 Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy

Katy Perry, 2011

An angelic looking Katy Perry called her Giorgio Armani Prive ensemble "classic, but with a theatrical edge." The look paired a Swarovski crystal-encrusted bustier with an iridescent ruffled skirt and feather wings.

15 of 30 Dan MacMedan/WireImage.com

Lady Gaga, 2010

Giorgio Armani designed a trio of stellar ensembles for Lady Gaga's Grammy night, including this crystal-studded bodysuit and ultra-minidress. Milliner Philip Treacy collaborated on her intergalactic headpiece.

16 of 30 Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd.

M.I.A., 2009

A 9-months-pregnant M.I.A. performed on her baby's due date in a sheer House of Holland dress with strategically placed patches.

17 of 30 KMazur/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Gwen Stefani, 2005

Double nominee Gwen Stefani went sheer with a ribbon-trimmed translucent dress from Viktor & Rolf over a pair of briefs.

18 of 30 KMazur/WireImage, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com

Avril Lavigne, 2003

Best New Artist nom Avril Lavigne brought her own liner notes to a self-designed ensemble. In keeping with her theme, she added a skull-and-crossbones belt buckle and a well-worn pair of Converse.

19 of 30 Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Eve, 2002

Rapper Eve brandished her Best Rap/Sung Collaboration honor in a mind-bending Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble. A short-long print top paired with side-tie hot pants.

20 of 30 Frank Trapper/Corbis

Erykah Badu, 2002

"The most rock and roll accessory I have on tonight is my headband," Erykah Badu told InStyle. "It's made of copper leather, which I cut myself." Her avant-garde ensemble also included a draped dress with a leather sash, silver moonboots and waist-length green extensions.

21 of 30 Gilbert Flores/celebrityphoto.com

Alicia Keys, 2002

"Out of the box is my theme tonight," Alicia Keys told People of her Christian Dior ensemble. Aside from the sari-inspired hooded gown worn over embroidered jeans, Keys turned heads with her Swarovski crystal-studded eye makeup.

22 of 30 KMazur/WireImage

Sheryl Crow, 2002

A floor-length coat did little to cover up Sheryl Crow's mini Henry Duarte jumpsuit. "Turning 40 really agrees with me," she told People. "I'm busting out."

23 of 30 KMazur/WireImage

Toni Braxton, 2001

Toni Braxton wore Richard Tyler (and lots of double-stick tape) to pick up her Best Female R&B Vocal Performance trophy. "I've always gone a little risque with all my other awards [show outfits]," she told People. "I decided that before I got married and had babies, I'd wear this."

24 of 30 Laura Farr/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera, 2001

Christina Aguilera showed some skin in a Trish Summerville gown with a lace-up neckline (and matching bra). Aside from her major braids, the double nominee made a beauty statement with a dress-matching temporary rose tattoo on her lower back.

25 of 30 David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Destiny's Child, 2001

Matching Grammys, matching outfits-the trio picked up a pair of gramophones each wearing coordinating custom ensembles by Tina Knowles. "She's the only person who knows what we want," daughter Beyonce told People.

26 of 30 FITZROY BARRETT-GLOBE PHOTOS, INC

Missy Elliott, 2000

Talk about razor-sharp tailoring! Missy Elliott opted for a purple Versace two-piece covered in blades.

27 of 30 Frank Trapper/Sygma/Corbis

Mya, 1999

Nominated for her "Ghetto Supastar" collaboration, R&B songstress Mya walked the red carpet in a pajama-inspired brocade tube top, cropped pants and oversize coat.

28 of 30 JEFF VESPA/IPOL/GLOBE PHOTOS

Monica, 2000

A studded leather suit from D&G was a rock and roll choice for R&B singer Monica.

29 of 30 SGranitz/WireImage

Mary J. Blige, 1996

Who's that mystery woman? A shades-wearing Mary J. Blige picked up her first Grammy for the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in head-to-toe leopard print. The covered-up look included a hood and gloves.
30 of 30 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Annie Lennox, 1995

"What else is a girl going to wear to the Grammys?" joked Annie Lennox of her dominatrix-meets-Minnie Mouse ensemble.

