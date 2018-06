Relive the Top Grammy Gowns of All Time

At the 2015 Grammys, Rihanna stole the entire red carpet—and all at the last minute—when she stepped out in a hot-off-the-runway gown straight from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture's spring 2015 show.

In 2016, Adele graced the Grammy red carpet in a black mousseline-and-velvet custom Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown, that was spliced at the arms and embroidered with paillettes, pearls, and crystals. Absolutely stunning.

Every year, we're left impressed by the beautiful (and sometimes wild) gowns spotted at the Grammys. The show is a bit more relaxed than other events, offering sartorial stars an opportunity to slip into something they wouldn't exactly wear to, say, the Oscars or even to an appearance on Colbert.

Suffice it to say, there's been plenty of unforgettable dresses over the years, including everything from Jennifer Lopez's down-to-there jungle print Versace gown in 2000 to Whitney Houston's timeless sky blue Travilla with a bedazzled strap in 1986. Keep clicking to relive all these gowns and more.