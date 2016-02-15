 Taylor Swift's #Squad: An In-Depth Analysis

Taylor Swift is many things (a Grammy-nominated pop super star, a budding actress, a savvy businesswoman for starters), but of her many titles, we think leader of the pack suits her best. Swift and her gaggle of girlfriends, which include Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, are basically the very definition of #squadgoals. Sure, their Instagram opps were fun (swans and all), but the A-list set basically spent the last year showing up on every red carpet and stage imaginable in top form, with not a strand of hair out of place.

So, in anticipation of Swift sweeping Monday’s Grammy Awards—1989 is basically nominated in every category—we took a closer look at her squad of models, actresses, and beauties, and how they turn it out every time the paps have their camera on them. The singer always knows how to play with color, sparkle and silhouette, even when she is in a sea of supermodels. Scroll through to see how Swift stands out in her #squad.

RELATED: 12 Star Couples Who Aren’t Afraid of a Little PDA on the Red Carpet