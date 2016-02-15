 Taylor Swift's #Squad: An In-Depth Analysis

Taylor Swift is many things (a Grammy-nominated pop super star, a budding actress, a savvy businesswoman for starters), but of her many titles, we think leader of the pack suits her best. Swift and her gaggle of girlfriends, which include Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, are basically the very definition of #squadgoals. Sure, their Instagram opps were fun (swans and all), but the A-list set basically spent the last year showing up on every red carpet and stage imaginable in top form, with not a strand of hair out of place.

So, in anticipation of Swift sweeping Monday’s Grammy Awards1989 is basically nominated in every category—we took a closer look at her squad of models, actresses, and beauties, and how they turn it out every time the paps have their camera on them. The singer always knows how to play with color, sparkle and silhouette, even when she is in a sea of supermodels. Scroll through to see how Swift stands out in her #squad.

1 of 12 taylorswift/Instagram

Met Gala After-After Party

After leaving the Met Gala after-party at The Standard High Line hotel, Swift ladies of Haim made their way back to their room to slip into fuzzy animal onesies and dig into a few boxes of pizza.

2 of 12 Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

2015 InStyle and Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

Jaime King! Lorde! The Haim sisters! This picture is the very definition of Swift's squad. Usually she stands front and center flanked by her buds, but she didn't need to in this scene-stealing yellow Jenny Packham dress—all eyes were still on her. 

3 of 12 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

2015 MTV Video Music Awards

Now this is what we call the perfect 10—we have 10 beautiful accomplished women all supporting their main gal pal. Even Mariska Hargitay was there! This is a hard crowd to stand out in, but Swift manages to do so in sparkly houndstooth Ashish separates.

4 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The 1989 World Tour Live at MetLife Stadium 

This is a classic squad pic. Swift is front and center with two besties on either side. Hey, Lena!

5 of 12 Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The 1989 World Tour at Hyde Park

No black-and-white separates for Swift—she stole the spotlight in her sparkly one-piece. 

6 of 12 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2015 Billboard Music Awards

Leave it to Swift to be the only to eschew traditional dresses. Her cut-out Balmain jumpsuit landed her on best-dressed lists across the nation. 

7 of 12 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

2014 American Music Awards

Swift stood out in a sea of black. We're sure Sam Smith was even green with envy. 

8 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2014 MTV Video Music Awards

An oldie, but a goodie: Here, Swift color-coordinates with Jordin Sparks and Demi Lovato. Is there anything more all-American?

9 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

She may not have been in the center, but Swift caught the light in her all-over sequined gown. 

10 of 12 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party

Swift might as well be a supermodel, because she certainly looked like one on the pink carpet with Karlie Kloss and Martha Hunt. The star showed off her sexy back in a crystral-encrusted gown. 

11 of 12 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

2014 Teen Choice Awards

At the 2014 Teen Choice Awards, Swift hung out with Sarah Hyland and Odeya Rush—and she's the only one revealing her midriff. That's Taylor doing Taylor. 

12 of 12 Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2014 Golden Globes After Party

The sexiest dressed easily goes to Swift, who struck a pose in her racy netted mini dress. 

