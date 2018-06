1 of 8 Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Adam Levine and Rihanna

Adam Levine and Rihanna helped kick off Grammy weekend at the In Style Grammy Salute to Fashion. The crowd at Hollywood hot spot Boulevard 3 celebrated music's most fashionable figures during a show that highlighted designs from collections like Beyonce's House of Dereon, Jay-Z's Rocawear and Justin Timberlake's William Rast. "You can’t have one without the other," said Rihanna of the relationship between song and style. "As a musician, you’re in the spotlight and want to make sure you always look your best. That’s where fashion comes in."



-Lindzi Scharf



