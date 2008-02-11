On-Stage Outfits

Feb 10, 2008 @ 10:51 pm
Beyonce and Tina Turner

Talk about moves. These two ladies burned up the stage in head-to-toe silver ensembles that were as hot as their performance of "Proud Mary."
Kevin Winter/Getty
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys

In a glittering Alberta Ferretti tunic over skin-tight leggings, Keys performed her award-winning song "No One" with the help of John Mayer.
Kevin Winter/Getty
carrie underwood; grammy performance
Carrie Underwood

Country's sweetheart got in touch with her tough side in over-the-knee boots and leather-trimmed hot-pants jumper during a performance of "Before He Cheats."
Monty Brinton/Landov
rihanna, grammy
Rihanna

Performing a medley of her hit songs, including "Umbrella," Rihanna danced on the wild side with a feather dress and cheetah-print Totes umbrellas.
Kevin Winter/Getty
beyonce; grammy performance
Beyonce

Toned and trim Beyonce wore a high-waisted chartreuse briefs and a snakeskin-like tuxedo jacket for her tribute performance.
Mike Blake/Landov
fergie; grammy performance
Fergie

The nominee for Best Female Pop Vocal performed a ballad with John Legend on piano. Along with Cartier jewels, she wore a Grecian floor-length gown with draping tie-neck scarf from Versace.
Kevin Winter/Getty
