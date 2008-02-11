whitelogo
whitelogo
On-Stage Outfits
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Awards & Events
Red Carpet
Grammys
On-Stage Outfits
InStyle.com
Feb 10, 2008 @ 10:51 pm
Beyonce and Tina Turner
Talk about moves. These two ladies burned up the stage in head-to-toe silver ensembles that were as hot as their performance of "Proud Mary."
Kevin Winter/Getty
Alicia Keys
In a glittering Alberta Ferretti tunic over skin-tight leggings, Keys performed her award-winning song "No One" with the help of John Mayer.
Kevin Winter/Getty
Carrie Underwood
Country's sweetheart got in touch with her tough side in over-the-knee boots and leather-trimmed hot-pants jumper during a performance of "Before He Cheats."
Monty Brinton/Landov
Rihanna
Performing a medley of her hit songs, including "Umbrella,"
Rihanna
danced on the wild side with a feather dress and cheetah-print Totes umbrellas.
Kevin Winter/Getty
Beyonce
Toned and trim
Beyonce
wore a high-waisted chartreuse briefs and a snakeskin-like tuxedo jacket for her tribute performance.
Mike Blake/Landov
Fergie
The nominee for Best Female Pop Vocal performed a ballad with John Legend on piano. Along with Cartier jewels, she wore a Grecian floor-length gown with draping tie-neck scarf from Versace.
Kevin Winter/Getty
1
of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6
Kevin Winter/Getty
Beyonce and Tina Turner
Talk about moves. These two ladies burned up the stage in head-to-toe silver ensembles that were as hot as their performance of "Proud Mary."
Advertisement
2 of 6
Kevin Winter/Getty
Alicia Keys
In a glittering Alberta Ferretti tunic over skin-tight leggings, Keys performed her award-winning song "No One" with the help of John Mayer.
3 of 6
Monty Brinton/Landov
Carrie Underwood
Country's sweetheart got in touch with her tough side in over-the-knee boots and leather-trimmed hot-pants jumper during a performance of "Before He Cheats."
Advertisement
4 of 6
Kevin Winter/Getty
Rihanna
Performing a medley of her hit songs, including "Umbrella,"
Rihanna
danced on the wild side with a feather dress and cheetah-print Totes umbrellas.
Advertisement
5 of 6
Mike Blake/Landov
Beyonce
Toned and trim
Beyonce
wore a high-waisted chartreuse briefs and a snakeskin-like tuxedo jacket for her tribute performance.
Advertisement
6 of 6
Kevin Winter/Getty
Fergie
The nominee for Best Female Pop Vocal performed a ballad with John Legend on piano. Along with Cartier jewels, she wore a Grecian floor-length gown with draping tie-neck scarf from Versace.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!