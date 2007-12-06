whitelogo
Songs That Inspired Past and Present Grammy Nominees
Songs That Inspired Past and Present Grammy Nominees
Dec 06, 2007 @ 9:50 am
Carrie Underwood
1. CRAZY by Patsy Cline
Listen
|
Buy It
2. WALKIN? AFTER MIDNIGHT by Patsy Cline
Listen
|
Buy It
3. STAND BY YOUR MAN by Tammy Wynette
Listen
|
Buy It
4. JOLENE by Dolly Parton
Listen
|
Buy It
5. 9 TO 5 by Dolly Parton
Listen
|
Buy It
Watch Carrie behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Susanna Howe
Nelly Furtado
1. ATRÉVETE TE TE by Calle 13
Listen
|
Buy It
2. ME VOY by Julieta Venegas
Listen
|
Buy It
3. BALDOZAS MOJADAS by Bajofondo Tango Club
4. Y ESTÁ OSCURO by Tiziano Ferro
Listen
|
Buy It
5. TERRA by Caetano Veloso
Listen
|
Buy It
Watch Nelly behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Robert Erdmann
Kelly Clarkson, with Steven Tyler
1. CRAZY by Aerosmith
Listen
|
Buy It
2. EAT THE RICH by Aerosmith
Listen
|
Buy It
3. DREAM ON by Aerosmith
Listen
|
Buy It
4. I DON?T WANT TO MISS A THING by Aerosmith
Listen
|
Buy It
5. WALK THIS WAY by Aerosmith
Listen
|
Buy It
Watch Kelly behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Matt Jones
Eve
1. THREE LITTLE BIRDS by Bob Marley & the Wailers
Listen
|
Buy It
2. I?LL TAKE YOU THERE by Sean Paul
Listen
|
Buy It
3. I AM YOUR DOCTOR by Wyclef Jean with Wayne Wonder & Elephant Man
Listen
|
Buy It
4. ME AND MY GIRLFRIEND by 2Pac
Listen
|
Buy It
5. THEY REMINISCE OVER YOU by Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Listen
|
Buy It
Watch Eve behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Alex Cayley
Rihanna
1. REDEMPTION SONG by Bob Marley & the Wailers
Listen
|
Buy It
2. WELCOME TO JAMROCK by Damian Marley
Listen
|
Buy It
3. NEXT LIFETIME by Erykah Badu
Listen
|
Buy It
4. BIG PIMPIN? by Jay-Z
Listen
|
Buy It
5. 99 PROBLEMS by Jay-Z
Listen
|
Buy It
Watch Rihanna behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Paulo Sutch
Avril Lavigne
1. I’M THE KINDA by Peaches
Listen
|
Buy It
2. CITY OF ANGELS by The Distillers
Listen
|
Buy It
3. SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT by Nirvana
Listen
|
Buy It
4. GOD SAVE THE QUEEN by Sex Pistols
Listen
|
Buy It
5. PLANET TELEX by Radiohead
Listen
|
Buy It
Watch Avril behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Jeff Lipsky
