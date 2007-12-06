Songs That Inspired Past and Present Grammy Nominees

Dec 06, 2007 @ 9:50 am
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
1. CRAZY by Patsy Cline
2. WALKIN? AFTER MIDNIGHT by Patsy Cline
3. STAND BY YOUR MAN by Tammy Wynette
4. JOLENE by Dolly Parton
5. 9 TO 5 by Dolly Parton
Watch Carrie behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Susanna Howe
Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado
1. ATRÉVETE TE TE by Calle 13
2. ME VOY by Julieta Venegas
3. BALDOZAS MOJADAS by Bajofondo Tango Club

4. Y ESTÁ OSCURO by Tiziano Ferro
5. TERRA by Caetano Veloso
Watch Nelly behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Robert Erdmann
Kelly Clarkson, with Steven Tyler
Kelly Clarkson, with Steven Tyler
1. CRAZY by Aerosmith
2. EAT THE RICH by Aerosmith
3. DREAM ON by Aerosmith
4. I DON?T WANT TO MISS A THING by Aerosmith
5. WALK THIS WAY by Aerosmith
Watch Kelly behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Matt Jones
Eve
Eve
1. THREE LITTLE BIRDS by Bob Marley & the Wailers
2. I?LL TAKE YOU THERE by Sean Paul
3. I AM YOUR DOCTOR by Wyclef Jean with Wayne Wonder & Elephant Man
4. ME AND MY GIRLFRIEND by 2Pac
5. THEY REMINISCE OVER YOU by Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
Watch Eve behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Alex Cayley
Rihanna
Rihanna
1. REDEMPTION SONG by Bob Marley & the Wailers
2. WELCOME TO JAMROCK by Damian Marley
3. NEXT LIFETIME by Erykah Badu
4. BIG PIMPIN? by Jay-Z
5. 99 PROBLEMS by Jay-Z
Watch Rihanna behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Paulo Sutch
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne
1. I’M THE KINDA by Peaches
2. CITY OF ANGELS by The Distillers
3. SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT by Nirvana
4. GOD SAVE THE QUEEN by Sex Pistols
5. PLANET TELEX by Radiohead Listen | Buy It

Watch Avril behind the scenes at her In Style photo shoot.
Jeff Lipsky
