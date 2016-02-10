The Shoppable Guide to Adele's Style

Since debuting her third album, 25, last November, Adele has not only brought the world to tears with her emotional hit single "Hello," but she has also emerged as a fashion icon in her own right. She has shied away from her mainstay of black separates and injected color, pattern, and boho-rock 'n' roll edge through unexpected coats and dresses. Though she isn’t nominated at this year's Grammy Awards, she will be bringing her singing (and sartorial) skills to the stage, as she is set to perform. Thus, we give you the shoppable guide to the "It" Brit’s style, so you, too, can get your hands on a bevy of statement coats and dresses—just like Adele.

