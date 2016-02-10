The Shoppable Guide to Adele's Style

Priya Rao
Feb 10, 2016

Since debuting her third album, 25, last November, Adele has not only brought the world to tears with her emotional hit single "Hello," but she has also emerged as a fashion icon in her own right. She has shied away from her mainstay of black separates and injected color, pattern, and boho-rock 'n' roll edge through unexpected coats and dresses. Though she isn’t nominated at this year's Grammy Awards, she will be bringing her singing (and sartorial) skills to the stage, as she is set to perform. Thus, we give you the shoppable guide to the "It" Brit’s style, so you, too, can get your hands on a bevy of statement coats and dresses—just like Adele.

1 of 8 Getty Images, Courtesy

A Boho Top

Adele's version of festival attire? At Glastonbury, the singer skipped the rain boots and opted for a beaded bohemian top, black skinnies, and ankle boots. Get the look with an embroidered camo jacket.

Calypso St. Barth jacket, $695; calypsostbarth.com

2 of 8 Getty Images, Courtesy

A Black Statement Coat

Adele proved that black doesn't have to be boring with a mod flared coat that she styled with a fedora and ankle boots. 

Victoria Beckham coat, $1,462 (originally $3,249); farfetch.com

3 of 8 Getty Images, Courtesy

A Plunging V-Neck Dress

Adele showcased her boho aesthetic with a patterned V-neck midi dress that she complemented with plum pumps.

Etro dress, $1,284 (originally $3,210); net-a-porter.com

4 of 8 Getty Images, Courtesy

A Black Lace Dress

Again, Adele showed her penchant for black, but this time she did so in a long-sleeved lace dress that she accented with black pointy-toe pumps. 

Self-Portrait dress, $520; net-a-porter.com

5 of 8 Getty Images, Courtesy

A Modern Boho Dress

Adele proved that prints can go a long way with a green patterned dress that she belted with a scarf. Create the same look with a dress that cinches at the waist.  

Zara dress, $70; zara.com

6 of 8 Getty Images, Courtesy

A Coveted Jacket

Now you can no longer buy Adele's black Chloé jacket embellished with fur and embroidery, but you can recreate the look with a white faux fur vest layered over a cropped beaded topper. 

H&M vest, $20 (originally $35); hm.com. Mango jacket, $50 (originally $100); mango.com.

7 of 8 Getty Images, Courtesy

A Fringe Dress

Fringe was one of the major trends of the fall, and it's still going strong for spring. Take a sophisticated approach with a piece in polished black.

James Lakeland dress, $124 (originally $245); houseoffraser.co.uk.

 

8 of 8 XPX/Star Max/GC Images; Courtesy

A Head-Turning Red Coat

Talk about lady in red. Adele knows the power of a statement coat—here she wowed in a crimson style accented with black tassels. 

Gianfranco Ferré coat, $930; farfetch.com

