Rock Star Style Sisters

Madonna has inspired everyone else, why should she not inspire herself? Jessica Alba has claimed to love her early look ("From wearing lace to being edgy, from being coy to speaking her mind, she's amazing all around-as an artist and as a woman") and Gwyneth Paltrow is fond of the present-day stylesetter: "She's a beautiful product of all her explorations and incarnations." As for Madonna, fashion has always been piece of the total package: "It's all part of my expression, my self-discovery."