The Risk-Taker Awards

InStyle.com
Jan 26, 2010 @ 2:26 pm
Most Notorious Grammy (or Any Red Carpet) Dress <em>Ever</em> Award
pinterest
Most Notorious Grammy (or Any Red Carpet) Dress Ever Award

Jennifer Lopez in Versace, 2000
Eric Charbonneau/Berliner Studio
All Bases Covered Award (Long? Short? Both!)
pinterest
All Bases Covered Award (Long? Short? Both!)

Eve in Jean Paul Gaultier, 2002
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Best Diane Keaton as Ozzy Osbourne Impersonation Award
pinterest
Best Diane Keaton as Ozzy Osbourne Impersonation Award

Sheryl Crow in Anton pants, 2000
Steve Granitz/Wireimage.com
Best Liner Notes
pinterest
Best Liner Notes

Avril Lavigne in her own design and Converse sneakers, 2003
KMazur/WireImage, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Razor-Sharp Tailoring Award
pinterest
Razor-Sharp Tailoring Award

Missy Elliott in Versace, 2000
Fitzroy Barrett/Globe Photos
Most Riveting Artist
pinterest
Most Riveting Artist

Monica in D&G, 2000
Jeff Vespa/IPOL/Globe Photos
Alternative Sheikh Award
pinterest
Alternative Sheikh Award

Alicia Keys in Christian Dior, 2002
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
1 of 8

Advertisement
1 of 7 Eric Charbonneau/Berliner Studio

Most Notorious Grammy (or Any Red Carpet) Dress Ever Award


Jennifer Lopez in Versace, 2000
Advertisement
2 of 7 Vince Bucci/Getty Images

All Bases Covered Award (Long? Short? Both!)


Eve in Jean Paul Gaultier, 2002
3 of 7 Steve Granitz/Wireimage.com

Best Diane Keaton as Ozzy Osbourne Impersonation Award


Sheryl Crow in Anton pants, 2000
Advertisement
4 of 7 KMazur/WireImage, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Best Liner Notes


Avril Lavigne in her own design and Converse sneakers, 2003
Advertisement
5 of 7 Fitzroy Barrett/Globe Photos

Razor-Sharp Tailoring Award


Missy Elliott in Versace, 2000
Advertisement
6 of 7 Jeff Vespa/IPOL/Globe Photos

Most Riveting Artist


Monica in D&G, 2000
Advertisement
7 of 7 Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo

Alternative Sheikh Award


Alicia Keys in Christian Dior, 2002

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!