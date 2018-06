Red Carpet Arrivals

5 of 30 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fergie

"I had two choices and this was the safe one," Fergie said of her Jean Paul Gaultier tangerine couture lace dress, which she accessorized with Neil Lane jewelry. And given it was so revealing, the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration nominee had to prep properly: "I've been doing a lot of juicing and sticking to my Diet Designs delivery service," she confessed. "It's music's biggest night, so I had to come and make a splash."