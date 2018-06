Red Carpet Arrivals

8 of 14 Danny Moloshock/Reuters

Alicia Keys

Nominee Alicia Keys walked the red carpet in a rich navy gown from Giorgio Armani, setting an ultra-glam tone for this year's Grammy arrivals. The singer has called Giorgio Armani one of her favorite designers and says, "I've learned that simplicity is often your best bet." The dress was simple yet sophisticated, giving her room to have fun with hair and makeup: Stylist Tippi Shorter created a Mohawk-updo that worked well with the dress's high neckline and flattered the star's toned shoulders; bold fuchsia lips finished the look with a blast of color.