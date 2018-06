If you don't look closely, you may not see the subtle metallic threads woven into Beyonce's stick-straight strands. The look, created by stylist Kim Kimble, represents everything we love about Beyonce: It's provocative without being over-the-top. “Beyonce’s nails inspired the strands. They coordinated perfectly and added a little something extra to a simple style. It took me about five minutes to tie them in,” Kimble told us.