18 Totally Bananas Moments in Grammy's History 

Ah, the Grammys. The music awards show is always full of surprises, which is why it has a very special place in our heart. While Adele, Beyoncé, Bieber, and more battle it out for the most coveted music awards of the year this Sunday, we decided to celebrate what we love most about the Grammy's: the outrageous moments. From barely-there outfits to scandalous performances, we’ve rounded up 18 totally bananas moments in Grammy history.

