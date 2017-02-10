18 Totally Bananas Moments in Grammy's History 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Shalayne Pulia
Feb 10, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Ah, the Grammys. The music awards show is always full of surprises, which is why it has a very special place in our heart. While Adele, Beyoncé, Bieber, and more battle it out for the most coveted music awards of the year this Sunday, we decided to celebrate what we love most about the Grammy's: the outrageous moments. From barely-there outfits to scandalous performances, we’ve rounded up 18 totally bananas moments in Grammy history.

VIDEO: A Taste of the Grammys: What's on the Menu for Music's Biggest Night

 

1 of 18 Scott Gries/ImageDirect

JLow's Very V Neck

Always a head-turner, Jennifer Lopez stunned in this Versace gown at the 2000 Grammys.

2 of 18 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj's "Exorcism of Roman"

Minaj's controversial exorcism reenactment at the 2012 Grammy's was a show-stopper.

3 of 18 L. Busacca/WireImage

Michael Jackson's 1988 Medley Performance

Dancing and singing for 10 straight minutes in a mega mash-up of his hits, Michael Jackson absolutely nailed his 1988 Grammy performance.

4 of 18 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga's "Born This Way"

Mother Monster emerged from a massive egg to perform her hit "Born this Way" in 2011.

5 of 18 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Hudson's "I Will Always Love You"

Jennifer Hudson's emotional performance of the late Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" was a knockout. Hudson performed the day after Houston's tragic death.

6 of 18 Kevin Winter/WireImage

Pharrell, Stevie Wonder, Daft Punk's "Get Lucky"

This legendary trio was brought together on stage for the 2014 Grammys to sing a funky rendition of "Get Lucky."

7 of 18 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z's "Suit & Tie"

That time Jay-Z helped bring sexy back in a suit and tie (aka helped bring Justin Timberlake back on the Grammys stage after a nearly five year hiatus).

8 of 18 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bob Marley Tribute

Rihanna, Ziggy Marley, Sting, Damian Marley, and Bruno Mars came together to honor the late music icon Bob Marley in 2013.

9 of 18 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood's Projector Dress

The 2013 Grammys also featured a one-of-a-kind dress worn by none other than country star, Carrie Underwood. Projections like butterflies appeared on her gown while she belted out her hits.

10 of 18 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adele's Emotional Return

We welcomed back Adele at the 2012 Grammys where she took home six awards for "Rolling in the Deep," "Someone Like You," as well as her album 21.

11 of 18 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Forget You" Sung by an Unforgettable Cast

Cee Lo Green, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the Muppets took to the Grammy stage in 2011 to sing hit "Forget You."

12 of 18 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

P!nk's Aerial Performance

P!nk's absolutely slayed this performance all the while hanging from the ceiling by ribbons.

13 of 18 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Tina Turner's "Proud Mary"

Throwing it all the way back to when Bey and Tina Turner stole the show at the 2008 Grammys.

14 of 18 TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Old School Kanye

Kanye West and Jamie Foxx singing "Gold Digger" will always be a legendary performance.

15 of 18 HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

Lady Marmalade

Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Mya, and Lil' Kim hit the Grammy stage to perform a sultry Lady Marmalade in 2002.

16 of 18 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kristen Wiig's Top-Secret "Chandelier"

Kristen Wiig dancing opposite Maddie Ziegler for SIA's "Chandelier" was comedic and artistic gold that no one saw coming.

17 of 18 John Shearer/WireImage

The "Swagga" Four

T.I., Kanye West, and Jay-Z proved no one could have "Swagga" like them or M.I.A (who performed while 9 months pregnant) at the 2009 Grammys.

18 of 18 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

That Hat

The hat that everybody remembers (especially the signature accessory's 16.3k Twitter followers at last look) is Pharrell's vintage Vivienne Westwood cap.

