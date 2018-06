36 Grammy Beauty Moments We're Still Talking About

The Grammys red carpet may be known for some outrageous outfits but that doesn't mean it's lacking when it comes to glam hair and makeup.

While celebs like Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga have gone for an edgy look, others opt for classic beauty. In 2016, Bella Hadid took our breath away with her fresh-faced glow, and Adele impressed us as-per-usual with on-fleek brows.

VIDEO: A Taste of the Grammys: What's on the Menu for Music's Biggest Night

Take a look back at the most memorable beauty moments at the Grammys below and tune in Feb. 12 to see which trends dominate the red carpet this year.