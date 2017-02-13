These Celebs Glittered Like a Disco Ball at the 2017 Grammys 

If ever there were an awards show where it was most thematic to shimmer like a disco ball, the Grammy Awards would certainly be that occasion. And tonight, stars hit the carpet with glitter in tact, sporting a range of metallic hues that lit up the night. Heidi Klum got leggy in a micro-mini silver Philipp Plein frock, while Katy Perry was radiant in a metallic Tom Ford number with a feathered bottom, referring to herself as a martini. Meanwhile, no one could ignore CeeLo Green's golden trophy-esque costume.

Below, see all the stars who glimmered in sequins galore and more at this year’s show.

