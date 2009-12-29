Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Outfits

Dec 29, 2009 @ 10:41 am
The VMA Tour de Force
Lady Gaga does not do off-the-rack fashion. The singer changed six times over the course of the MTV Video Music Awards and each outfit demonstrated her mastery of the mix. She added an Alex Noble lace headpiece to a chiffon-topped white dress for the after-party (left), a Jean Paul Gaultier sculpted one-piece (along with Viktor & Rolf boots) backstage (right) and wore a sheer Alexander McQueen number with a Haus of Gaga crown to pick up one of her three awards (center).
The Hair Bow
The Hair Bow
Classic Gaga: the singer wore what would become her signature hair bow, along with a simple satin dress and hot-pink heels for the Nokia 5800 launch party. The star told MTV that she made the accessory herself, using inexpensive hair extensions: "I tied it up in a bow, and then you can just bobby [pin] it to your hair."

Try on Lady Gaga's hairstyle now!
The Kermit Coat
The Kermit Coat
It's Kermie! For an appearance on German television, Gaga wore a Muppet-covered Jean-Charles de Castelbajac creation complete with matching headband. "I dress this way all the time because it inspires my life," she said during the interview. "I dress this way because my whole life is art and my whole life is performance.” Kermit evidently enjoyed the tribute; the famous frog later escorted the singer to the MTV Video Music Awards.
The Veil
The Veil
The 1940s met the 1740s when Lady Gaga was honored at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards. She topped her towering Marie Antoinette wig with an Erickson Beamon lace headpiece and added a lingerie-inspired Marc Jacobs ensemble and John Galliano heels. Her final touch was an overall dusting of white powder.
The Orbit
The Orbit
"Tonight in the spirit of fashion week, Haus of Gaga premieres fashion installation, "The Orbit," Lady Gaga tweeted before her appearance on SNL. The metal creation, which was made in collaboration with designer Nasir Mahzar, rotated around the star during her performance.
The Hair Hat
The Hair Hat
Japanese designer Nagi Noda designed Lady Gaga's face-shielding button hat, which the pop star wore with waist-length extensions and a bold-shouldered jacket.
The Granny Getup
The Granny Getup
The singer looked fresh in London wearing a Viktor & Rolf sheath covered in handmade silk flowers. Her accessories included a straw boater, fuchsia granny boots, white gloves and a stuffed-animal version of the British Children in Need mascot, Pudsey the Bear.
