Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Outfits

1 of 7 Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Getty Images, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The VMA Tour de Force

Lady Gaga does not do off-the-rack fashion. The singer changed six times over the course of the MTV Video Music Awards and each outfit demonstrated her mastery of the mix. She added an Alex Noble lace headpiece to a chiffon-topped white dress for the after-party (left), a Jean Paul Gaultier sculpted one-piece (along with Viktor & Rolf boots) backstage (right) and wore a sheer Alexander McQueen number with a Haus of Gaga crown to pick up one of her three awards (center).