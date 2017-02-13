Katy Perry Debuted Her New COVERGIRL Line at the Grammys

Katy Perry didn’t just show up to the Grammys red carpet to perform her powerful new single “Chained to the Rhythm.” Before she hit the stage, she was waltzing down the red carpet in a gorgeous Tom Ford dress and subtly dropping an entire new COVERGIRL collection.

The singer’s glowy, angelic beauty look was created using a few all-star products from her brand new Katy Kat Pearl collection, a line that features lipsticks, eyeliners, highlighters, and shadows with a creamy, pearlescent finish. To create her dewy highlight, makeup artist Anthony H. Nguyen gently dabbed on the COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Shadow + Highlighter ($7; walgreens.com) in Tiger Rose to her cheeks and her eyelids.

Nguyen created her deep pink lipstick by combining the preexisting Katy Kat Matte Lipstick in Crimson Cat ($7; target.com) and the singer's new Katy Kat Pearl Lipstick in Reddy to Pounce ($7; walgreens.com).

As you can probably tell, each product name sticks with the singer's signature feline theme. This is the latest addition to her COVERGIRL collab, which previously only included a series of ultra pigmented demi-matte lipsticks and colored mascara.

Ya dig? You can shop her entire new collection now.