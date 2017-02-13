Joy Villa Unveils Donald Trump Dress—and Now You Know Joy Villa's Name

Thus far, awards season has proven fairly left-leaning, but 25-year-old singer Joy Villa appears to be here to break that norm.

The self-proclaimed “vegan bodybuilder” hit the Grammys red carpet on Sunday in a Mermaid-cut royal blue gown with a rather overt political sentiment. The bedazzled red, white, and blue dress bore a string of text down the front, reading “Make America Great Again,” in all-caps. The gown’s train featured even bolder lettering which read “TRUMP.” Villa also carried a heart-shaped purse—"My whole artistic platform is about LOVE!" she told her Instagram followers.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty

Villa teased her look via Instagram, posting an image herself clad in the white cape she wore over the political gown. “Sneak Peek...#grammys2017 #grammys #joyvillagrammys #joyvilla #singerlife #singersongwriter #singer #style #grammysfashion #blessings #beautiful,” she wrote, sparing no hashtag.

