See Jennifer Lopez's Dreamy 2017 Grammys Gown from Every Single Angle

Beyoncé and Lady Gaga had yet to arrive at the 2017 Grammy Awards when Jennifer Lopez graced the red carpet with her presence, but Jenny from the Block shut it down. The 47-year-old floated into the Staples Center like a dream in a lavender Ralph & Russo gown with a sky-high slit.

The dress in question also featured a fabric choker, a tulle flower at her neck, and a plunging keyhole cutout, showing off her incredibly toned bod. She paired the gown with sleek straight locks, stilettos, and matching eye shadow. J.Lo herself described her look as a “lavender orchid confection" in an interview with E!, and you’re not going to get a better description than that.

John Shearer/AP

VIDEO: 2017 Grammys Red Carpet Arrivals

Looking like a princess in purple isn’t Lopez’s only job of the night: The Grammy winner will also be presenting an award, giving us yet another chance to check out her stunning gown on stage.

RELATED: See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Keep scrolling to see the fire look from every. single. angle.

John Shearer/AP

Jordan Strauss/AP

Jordan Strauss/AP

She came to slay.