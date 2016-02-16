Jennifer Fisher Takes You Behind the Scenes at the Hottest Grammys After-Parties

Jennifer Fisher is no stranger to red carpets. Whether she's decking out A-listers in pieces from her signature brass and fine jewelry collections or hitting up Hollywood's hottest events herself, the stylist-turned-accessories-designer is right in the middle of the star-studded action—so it’s only fitting that she was on hand to attend the most buzz-worthy after-parties for the 2016 Grammys.

We teamed up with Fisher for a behind-the-scenes look at music’s biggest night. Scroll down to see her exclusive diary for InStyle, including the start-to-finish glam process, details about what she wore (a Proenza Schouler dress paired with Saint Laurent boots), and selfies with famous friends like Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, and Bella Hadid (above).

