Jennifer Fisher Takes You Behind the Scenes at the Hottest Grammys After-Parties

Courtesy
Samantha Simon
Feb 16, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Jennifer Fisher is no stranger to red carpets. Whether she's decking out A-listers in pieces from her signature brass and fine jewelry collections or hitting up Hollywood's hottest events herself, the stylist-turned-accessories-designer is right in the middle of the star-studded action—so it’s only fitting that she was on hand to attend the most buzz-worthy after-parties for the 2016 Grammys.

We teamed up with Fisher for a behind-the-scenes look at music’s biggest night. Scroll down to see her exclusive diary for InStyle, including the start-to-finish glam process, details about what she wore (a Proenza Schouler dress paired with Saint Laurent boots), and selfies with famous friends like Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, and Bella Hadid (above).

PHOTOS: See the 2016 Grammys Red Carpet Arrivals

1 of 15 Courtesy

Jewelry Preparations

“I knew to bring extra jewelry along in my suitcase but had no idea how bombarded I would be for last-minute celebrity dressing this year! Here are a few of the extra pieces that came along for the trip and are on their way to last-minute fittings before the big night.”

Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

BEAUTY PREP

“I was fortunate to have YSL come to do my makeup for the big night, and since my dress has such a bold print, we decided to keep the makeup very light and natural. It’s all about good skin and slight definition. Paul Garcia was amazing and executed exactly what I wanted perfectly.”

3 of 15 Courtesy

ON-THE-GO MANICURE

“Camille Black from Priv came and gave me the fastest and cleanest manicure. She introduced me to a new favorite sheer color from Zoya, the Naked Manicure in Nude Perfector. Camille also taught me about this amazing new moisturizer called Skinfix that that doesn't come off on your phone—brilliant. And from Target!”

Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

Adornment Decisions

“The big decision was my earrings for the night. I did a double trial before my hair and makeup and decided to just go for the single earring in each ear.”

Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

I'VE GOT HOT SAUCE IN MY BAG...SWAG

“Sorry, I had to—I love Beyoncé’s new song 'Formation' so much (and my earrings are in the video!). I decided to keep my jewelry minimal and clean for the night, since the print in my dress is so bold. My new favorite earrings are these new white gold diamond large pin tusk earrings and my matching wedding band. And this Balenciaga bag has some serious stories it could tell, if it could speak. I've had it for a few seasons, and I can never find anything better to replace it—so I'm going for it yet again.”

Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

THE FINAL LOOK

“Hair: Check."

"Makeup: Check."

"Dressed: Check."

"Ready to make the Grammy after-party rounds!”

Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

ARIANA GRANDE

“I adore this girl. I met her a few years ago through my dear friend Charlie Walk and she is always the sweetest and kindest—not to mention how she has the voice of an angel.”

Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

ZENDAYA

“Zendaya is one of my favorites. I have known her for a few years now, and she has always been a huge supporter of my brand and I consider her one of my muses. She wears two of my customized diamond cuffs as part of her regular daily jewelry, one reading ‘SLAY.’ She has the best personal style (and stylist Law Roach).”

Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

RANDY JACKSON

“Randy is the BEST #legend.”

Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

ABEL + BELLA

“I love this couple. Happy birthday, Abel—and congratulations on your two Grammys tonight!”

Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

SHAWN MENDES

“OK, he took my phone from me and insisted on taking this pic for InStyle. Who doesn't love Shawn Mendes?”

Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

FRANKIE GRANDE

“No words. He's the best and can take a selfie like no other. Side note: Frankie has the most amazing memory and never forgets a face.”

Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

LEAVING ABEL’S PARTY

“We ran into French Montana in the driveway while the traffic jam of cars attempted to pick everyone up (to no avail). We all ended up walking to find our cars in the hills. On our way down from the closed party, Justin Bieber and his friends came running up the hill. It was an unforgettable L.A. night.”

Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

DINNER

“Isn’t this what we all eat for dinner? In-N-Out. End of story. End of this party ... till the next one.”

Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

TIME TO CRASH

“That's a wrap, Grammys 2016! My gut was right to go for comfort in the shoe and dress department for this marathon of a night I'll never forget.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!