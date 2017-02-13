James Corden’s Massive Grammys Carpool Karaoke Is the New Oscars Selfie

Ellen DeGeneres basically broke the Internet with her celebrity-filled selfie at the 2014 Oscars, but James Corden may have just one-upped her at the 2017 Grammy Awards. The Late Late Show host and “Carpool Karaoke” king brought a cardboard car to his hosting gig at the Grammys and engaged some of the music industry’s biggest stars in an impromptu karaoke session.

Corden squatted down next to a very surprised Jennifer Lopez, the star of one of our favorite segments, and rallied the troops, including music legend Neil Diamond. Everyone from country couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to John Legend, Keith Urban, and Jason Derulo rushed over to join in in singing “Sweet Caroline” on live TV.

5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter couldn’t help but join in on the action, running over in her adorable pink Gucci suit and catching the tail end of the performance.

Only James Corden could get J.Lo to sing on live TV with absolutely no warning.