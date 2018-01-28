How Many Grammys Do Your Favorite Artists Have?

With the 60th annual Grammy Awards less than a week away, we’ve been wondering where our all-time favorite artists stand. After all, 60 years is a long time, so long-recording faves (Stevie Wonder, for instance) have really racked up the awards.

Surprisingly, the person with the most Grammy wins is Georg Solti, a Hungarian-British conductor who earned 31 awards before his death in 1997.

For a living artist, the record stands at 27 Grammys and is currently held by country singer Alison Krauss.

As for everyone else, the stats are varied (and super surprising!). Scroll down below to see the Grammy Award counts for your favorite artists through the years.

Britney Spears: 1

Cher: 1

Justin Bieber: 1

Ed Sheeran: 2

The Weeknd: 2

Drake: 3

Elvis Presley: 3

Bruno Mars: 4

David Bowie: 5

Billy Joel: 5

Mariah Carey: 5

Celine Dion: 5

Lady Gaga: 6

Whitney Houston: 6

Madonna: 7

Prince: 7

Kendrick Lamar: 7

The Beatles: 7

Rihanna: 8

Dolly Parton: 8

Taylor Swift: 10

John Legend: 10

Justin Timberlake: 10

The Dixie Chicks: 12

Michael Jackson: 13

Ella Fitzgerald: 13

Eminem: 15

Adele: 15

Aretha Franklin: 18

Jay-Z: 21

Kanye West: 21

Beyoncé: 22

U2: 22

Stevie Wonder: 25