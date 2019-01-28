Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Whether you're tuning in for the chance to see your favorite musicians win a coveted gold-plated gramophone trophy or simply to enjoy the over-the-top-performances, one thing's for sure: The Grammy Awards are can't-miss TV.

But you’ll want to know a few of the basics before cozying in for the night. For starters, the 61st annual Grammys are on the calendar for Sunday, Feb. 10 and will air live on CBS at 8.p.m ET from Los Angeles's STAPLES Center.

If you’ve been searching for more details — like how long the the Grammys last — then you’ll want to keep reading. Here’s everything you need to know about this year's show.

How long are the Grammys?

If we learned anything from the 2017 and 2018 Grammys, it's that normal run time is three hours and 30 minutes. Of course, that’s not including the red carpet coverage, which can start as early as 5:30 ET depending on the station you are watching.

Who’s hosting the ceremony?

Alicia Keys will host the 2019 Grammy Awards, according to the Grammys website.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy," the 15-time Grammy award winner said in a statement. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It's going up on February 10!"

Congratulations to music superstar @aliciakeys, who was just announced as the host of the #GRAMMYs airing on Sunday, Feb. 10: https://t.co/R7KzvCrdgU pic.twitter.com/aDbybiRrmX — CBS (@CBS) January 15, 2019

How many categories are there?

Nominations for the 2019 Grammys were announced for all 84 categories on Dec. 5, 2018, including nods for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s "Shallow" for Song Of The Year and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy for Album Of The Year. All nominations chosen are from recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018.

What are the awards to watch for?

Top categories include Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist. Among the nominees are veterans like Brandi Carlile and Drake, as well as newcomers Greta Van Fleet and Bebe Rexha.

Mac Miller, who died on Sept. 7, 2018 as a result of an accidental overdose, is also nominated in the Best Rap album category for his fifth and final studio album Swimming.

Also notable: Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Dionne Warwick, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, R&B duo Sam & Dave and the late Billy Eckstine will all be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, according to Billboard. The honorees will receive the award at a ceremony in May.

Who is performing?

The Grammys have already announced a stellar lineup of performers, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves, according to the academy’s website.