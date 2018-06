The Hottest Parties of Grammys Weekend

You're invited! At least, by us. In honor of music's biggest night, we've rounded up the most star-studded parties that took place in Los Angeles over Grammys weekend. There was the Chainsmokers Pre-Grammy Turn Up at a private residence, featuring appearances by Rita Ora, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa and—wait for it—Gossip Girl's Chace Crawford and Jessica Szohr, together again! Then Bieber popped up at the Poo Bear Party in West Hollywood, and at Essence's Black Women in Music party we spotted many an incredible songstress—Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe, Solange ... need we continue? This is just the beginning, so stick with us as we update you on all the best soirées through the wee hours of Sunday (or Monday morning, as the case may be).

