The Grammys Gift Bags Will Definitely Make You Feel Jealous of the Lucky Stars

If you thought the gold gramophone that winners at the Grammy Awards get to take home was a big deal, wait until you see all the goodies from the gifting lounge.

LA-Based marketing company Distinctive Assets works with a ton of brands that put together the ultimate swag bag for the stars. And in between dress rehearsals, stars stopped by to indulge in the lavish giveaways. And let's just say that they are definitely spoiled.

You'll find a little bit of everything in the gift bags, from fancy jewelry to waist-slimming belts. So what's exactly up for grabs? Well, I hope you have some extra time because it's a long, long list ahead.

McLear smart ring, which allows you to tap and pay while on the go, so there's no need to carry your wallet.

Alpha Priority Worldwide offers VIP luxury ground transportation to or from the airport.

Grosse Japan creates award-wining costume jewelry that you might remember Greta Garbo for wearing.

Happiest Tee highlights your favorite destination with luxurious T-shirts while parterning with Stands (the fundraising community).

Flores Lane creates luxury destination candles that uses fragrance to capture the spirit of your favorite neighborhood.

LumiDiet uses LED technology incorporated into a belt to break down and burn abdominal fat cells in our body.

Oxygenetix is a healing foundation that won't clog your pores and even Kourtney Kardashian swears by it.

Safi Kilima Tanzanite jewelry uses the healing stones of tanzanite in all jewelry designs. Celebs get to take a five-stone bracelet home.

Sixth Sense Labs beauty and wellness package to help with detoxify the body and improve thea aging process.

Smile Direct Club makes invisible aligners that straighten teeth without a visit to the dentist and the whitening system makes your smile pearly white.

Solstice Sunglassess offered celebs luxury shades by Polaroid Eyewear.

Truth, the campaign that exposes the tobacco industry, teamed up with Epiphone and created custom guitars for the stars.

WowWee presented celebs with the hottest toy of the season covered in sparkly crystals.

That's only just a snippet of the best gifts. We literally would be here all day talking about all of the gifted goodies. (There are more than 60 additional treats on the list.)