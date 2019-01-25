See the Grammys 2019 Ballot Before the Official Show

Image zoom Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

With the Golden Globes behind us and Oscars just on the horizon, it's safe to say awards season is in full swing. And if you've been looking forward to the 2019 Grammys, then you're in luck — the show will air live on CBS at 8.p.m ET on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Can't wait for music's biggest night? The Grammy nominations list has been out since December — which means you can start filling out your Grammys 2019 ballot pronto.

If you haven't seen the complete list of nominees yet, then you can expect a few things, namely the usual surprises and snubs that come with any awards show (hint: Ariana Grande didn't even get a major category nomination).

And if you're going to watch the show, then you'll definitely want to have this checklist on hand — especially if you treat guessing the night's big wins correctly as a bit of a personal victory. Click here to download a printable ballot to make sure you have your picks in order before the festivities kick off.

VIDEO: The Best of the Best from the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Alicia Keys will host this year's awards, according to the Grammys website. “I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy," the 15-time Grammy award winner said in a statement. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic."

RELATED: Alicia Keys' Stylist Takes Us Behind the Scenes Getting Ready for the Grammys

Top categories include Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist with Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga and Bebe Rexha all scoring nominations within those categories. Performers include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R. and Janelle Monáe, according to the academy’s website.