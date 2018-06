The Hottest Parties of the 2016 Grammys

The 2016 Grammy Awards are almost upon us and the buzz around music’s biggest night is already electric! With all the anticipation surrounding performances from Adele, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and more, one thing’s clear: This year’s show is going to be one for the books.

It seems only natural, then, that there would be no shortage of parties leading up to Monday night’s big event. Starting on Thursday, some of the biggest female names in music glammed it up at the 7th annual Essence Black Women in Music celebration, drawing names like Zendaya (above, left) and Lalah Hathaway (above, right), Christina Milian, as well as veterans like Queen Latifah. On Friday, the Billboard party brought out the hit-making ladies like Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monae.

