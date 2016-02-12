Everything You Need to Know About These Breakthrough Grammys Stars' Style

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Ryan Pierse/Getty Images; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Priya Rao
Feb 12, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Monday, Feb. 15 is music's biggest night—it's the Grammy Awards! And while we're sure Taylor Swift will be picking up many a gold trophy to line her mantle, one category she isn’t nominated for this year is Best New Artist. The coveted honor has gone to superstars like Mariah Carey, Amy Winehouse, and Adele in years past, and for the 2016 awards ceremony, the competition is just as hot.

Nominees include Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett, "Hold Back the River" singer James Bay, former football player Sam Hunt, "Hollow" songstress Tori Kelly, and "All About That Bass" powerhouse Meghan Trainor. While they are all seriously talented, you can’t blame us for dissecting their style, especially when it comes to the three female artists. Each has her own individual taste, which mirrors her unique singing abilities. Ahead, a style primer on Barnett, Kelly, and Trainor.

RELATED: The Most Unforgettable Grammys Performances of All Time

1 of 3 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Rebecca Sapp/WireImage; Jim Spellman/WireImage

Tori Kelly

At the age of 23, Kelly has already emerged as a fashion darling—she sat front row at Alber Elbaz's last Lanvin show in October and performed at the Fashion Group International Awards. The Cali native knows what works for her, which is typically black-and-white separates with a cool statement jacket thrown in. But what we love most of all? Those wild, effortless curls that command the stage. 

Advertisement
2 of 3 Robin Marchant/Getty Images; Jim Dyson/Getty Images; Getty Images

Courtney Barnett

To say this "It" Aussie is cool is an understatement. She's typically seen in black skinnies and a graphic tee (stripes are her jam). Clearly, comfortable separates give her more room to rock out.

3 of 3 Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic; Jim Spellman/WireImage; Rich Polk/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor

Trainor is a glamazon in her own right, and wears sparkle, leopard sleeves, and sheer panels—but not overtly so. She sticks to black body con numbers that highlight her shape in a sophisticated way.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!