Everything You Need to Know About These Breakthrough Grammys Stars' Style

Monday, Feb. 15 is music's biggest night—it's the Grammy Awards! And while we're sure Taylor Swift will be picking up many a gold trophy to line her mantle, one category she isn’t nominated for this year is Best New Artist. The coveted honor has gone to superstars like Mariah Carey, Amy Winehouse, and Adele in years past, and for the 2016 awards ceremony, the competition is just as hot.

Nominees include Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett, "Hold Back the River" singer James Bay, former football player Sam Hunt, "Hollow" songstress Tori Kelly, and "All About That Bass" powerhouse Meghan Trainor. While they are all seriously talented, you can’t blame us for dissecting their style, especially when it comes to the three female artists. Each has her own individual taste, which mirrors her unique singing abilities. Ahead, a style primer on Barnett, Kelly, and Trainor.

