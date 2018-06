Grammy Star Style

2 of 15 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani has been bouncing around the stage with the zeal of an over-caffeinated teenager since her early days with No Doubt. Now a huge solo star, she continues to give audiences the same energy. Here, the Harajuku girls help Stefani wind up the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards audience with a jubilant performance of "The Sweet Escape," the title track of her second solo album.