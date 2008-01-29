Grammy Salute to Style Podcast

InStyle.com
Jan 28, 2008 @ 8:02 pm
no title
pinterest
InStyle.com editors discuss the growing number of Grammy artists who are as well known for their fashion lines as they are for their music and what to expect on this year's red carpet.

Listen Now!


At left: Grammy nominee and fashion risk-taker, Lily Allen.
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
1 of 2

Advertisement
1 of 1 Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

InStyle.com editors discuss the growing number of Grammy artists who are as well known for their fashion lines as they are for their music and what to expect on this year's red carpet.

Listen Now!


At left: Grammy nominee and fashion risk-taker, Lily Allen.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!