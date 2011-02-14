The Grammy Parties

Feb 14, 2011 @ 11:00 am
2011 Grammy Awards - Grammy Parties - Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow
Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow
Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow showed off their little black dresses during the 53rd annual Grammy Awards. Paltrow showed off her gorgeous gams in designer Rachel Roy's Amaranth tulle embroidered tunic.

-Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Scott Huver, Danielle Roque and Andrea Simpson
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2011 Grammy Awards - Grammy Parties - Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson
Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson celebrated boyfriend Matthew Bellamy's win (Bellamy is part of the British band Muse) with Nicole Kidman (in Jean Paul Gaultier) at the Staples Center before heading off to the Warner Music Group/Bing post-Grammy party at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The 2011 Grammy Awards - Grammys Parties - Glee's Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale
Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale
Glee stars Dianna Agron (in Vivienne Westwood) and Kevin McHale mingled with the music crowd inside the Staples Center.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
The 2011 Grammy Awards - Grammys Parties - Willow Smith and Lady Gaga
Willow Smith and Lady Gaga
Willow Smith perched herself atop Lady Gaga's lap-as dad Will Smith looked on in amusement-during a break in the ceremony.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2011 Grammy Awards - Grammys Parties - Sean Combs and Kim Kardashian
Sean Combs and Kim Kardashian
Sean Combs and Kim Kardashian (in Kaufmanfranco) took advantage of a photo op during the ceremony.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2011 Grammy Awards - Grammys Parties - Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae struck a pose in a pair of Valentino 5749s sunglasses whehn she stopped by the SOLSTICEsunglasses.com and Safilo USA booth at the official Grammy Gift Lounge.
Tiffany Rose/WireImage
The 2011 Grammy Awards - Grammys Parties - Kristin Chenoweth and Lea Michele
Kristin Chenoweth and Lea Michele
Kristin Chenoweth (in BCBG) and Lea Michele helped fete legendary chanteuse Barbra Streisand at the 2011 MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Larry Busacca/WireImage
The 2011 Grammy Awards - Grammys Parties - Jay-Z, Charlize Theron and Will Smith
Jay-Z, Charlize Theron and Will Smith
Jay-Z welcomed Charlize Theron and Will Smith to L.A.'s Soho House for the Gucci and Roc Nation Pre-Grammy brunch.

MORE! See all the photos from Gucci's pre-Grammy bash.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The 2011 Grammy Awards - Grammys - Katy Perry and Leona Lewis
Katy Perry and Leona Lewis
Katy Perry and Leona Lewis were among the guests at the 2011 Salute to Industry Icons party honoring David Geffen at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Grammy Parties - Launch of the Belvedere (RED) Special Edition Bottle - Usher
Cheryl Burke, Jenny McCarthy and Jordin Sparks were among the lucky guests treated to a performance by Usher at the launch of the Belvedere (RED) special edition bottle, held at Hollywood hot spot Avalon. "Fifty percent of the profit from sales of Belvedere (RED) will go direct to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria," Usher said. "Now that's something to raise your voice about!"
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
2011 Grammy Parties - Essence Black Women in Music Party - Joy Bryant
"I don't know about Grammy weekend, I'm here for Janelle Monae," joked Joy Bryant (in Express) when she played host at the 2nd annual Essence Black Women in Music party. "I've never met her before but I really dig who she is and what she does."
Arnold Turner/WireImage
2011 Grammy Parties - Delta and L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Celebrate L.A. Music - John Legend and Jewel
Delta Air Lines helped kick off Grammy weekend with a bash in honor of the Los Angeles music scene. John Legend and Jewel were among the guests who joined L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa at The Getty House for the first-class event.
Brian To/FilmMagic
2011 Grammy Parties - An Unforgettable Evening Hosted by EIF's Women's Cancer Research Fund - Leona Lewis and Terri Seymour
Could Leona Lewis be embarking on a career in fashion? "I designed this," Lewis said of the ensemble she wore to the An Unforgettable Evening benefit, hosted by the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Women's Cancer Research Fund. "I'm also growing my hair really long," Lewis-who walked the red carpet with Extra correspondent Terri Seymour-also noted. "I love trying new styles, it's all about having fun."
Jim Smeal / BEImages
