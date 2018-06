The Grammy Parties

1 of 14 Charley Gallay/WireImage

Katy Perry

After the final chords had been struck at the 51st annual Grammy Awards, winners and just-happy-to-be-nominateds alike fanned out around Los Angeles to continue the celebration at various after-parties. "[The Grammys] is the event that you watch in your jammies, eating popcorn when you're a nine-year-old girl, and wish. I can't believe I'm here!" said a still-stunned Katy Perry, who swapped her sweeping Basil Soda gown for a sassier dress from Jenny Packham before making her way to the EMI bash, held at SLS in the Beverly Hills Hotel.



-With reporting by Brantley Bardin, Meg Hemphill, Kwala Mandel, Andrea Simpson and Lindzi Scharf