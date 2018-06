Grammy-Honored Fashion Designers

Two-time Grammy-award-winning artist LL Cool J has been part of the hip-hop music scene for over 20 years and although he is just now launching his own clothing line, he is no stranger the fashion industry either. Almost six years after stepping away from FUBU, LL Cool J presents Todd Smith , an affordable menswear line ranging from $39-$119. "It's all I wear now. I'm getting rid of everything in my closet," he says. "It has swagger, it's cool." The brand's name is his given name and the logo is a symbol from a tattoo on his leg. Many of the other designs on the detail-oriented jeans, shirts and hoodies come from tattoos on his body. This summer he will launch a line for women as well. "It's really cute, but sexy," he says. "I want to make women feel like superstars when they put on my clothes."