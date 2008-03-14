Grammy After-Parties

1 of 10 Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Beyonce and John Mayer

After an evening of big wins and memorable performances, music's hottest acts partied like true rock stars around Hollywood. Beyonce (in Georges Chakra) was still in shock over her duet with living legend Tina Turner when she hit the Sony/BMG after-party at the Beverly Hills Hotel. "I still can't believe it happened," gushed Miss B, who mingled with fellow post-Grammy guests like John Mayer. "Of all the performances I’ve done in my life, this was the ultimate!"



-With reporting by Brantley Bardin, James Herman and Kwala Mandel



