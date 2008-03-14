Grammy After-Parties

Mar 14, 2008 @ 2:04 pm
Beyonce, John Mayer, Sony/BMG Grammy After-Party, 2008 Grammys
Beyonce and John Mayer
After an evening of big wins and memorable performances, music's hottest acts partied like true rock stars around Hollywood. Beyonce (in Georges Chakra) was still in shock over her duet with living legend Tina Turner when she hit the Sony/BMG after-party at the Beverly Hills Hotel. "I still can't believe it happened," gushed Miss B, who mingled with fellow post-Grammy guests like John Mayer. "Of all the performances I’ve done in my life, this was the ultimate!"

-With reporting by Brantley Bardin, James Herman and Kwala Mandel

Michael Caulfield/WireImage
Josh Duhamel, Fergie, UMG's Grammy After-Party, 2008 Grammys
pinterest
Josh Duhamel and Fergie
Though she didn't take home any trophies, Fergie was content to celebrate her banner year with fiance Josh Duhamel at L.A.'s legendary Palms restaurant for the Universal Grammy celebration. "It is a beautiful moment," the sexy singer mused when asked how she felt about releasing her first solo album and getting engaged in the same year. No wonder the Duchess was absolutely glowing. "I got a tan in Australia, touring with the Police," she explained.
Eric Charbonneau/WireImage
Carrie Underwood, Sony/BMG Grammy After-Party, 2008 Grammys
pinterest
Carrie Underwood
After arriving at the Sony/BMG bash hand-in-hand with Chace Crawford (not pictured), Carrie Underwood (in Naeem Khan) headed straight for the buffet. Aside from the mini-quiches, what was the highlight of the evening for the country star? "Winning was awesome!" Underwood-who accessorized her Grammy-gold dress with 8-carat Chopard yellow diamond earrings-exclaimed. "I thought Brad Paisley did great. And the Foo Fighters are one of my favorites-I went to see them in concert a few weeks ago."

Hector Mata/Landov
Akon, Lindsay Lohan, UMG Grammy After-Party, 2008 Grammys
pinterest
Akon and Lindsay Lohan
After a ceremony that featured musical match-ups like Alicia Keys and Frank Sinatra, the pairing of Akon and Lindsay Lohan at the Universal Music Group fete didn't seem quite so out of the ordinary. Ashanti and Nelly, Beyonce and sis Solange Knowles, and Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs were the other notable duos who stopped by the bash.
Eric Charbonneau/WireImage
Chris Brown, Rihanna, Entertainment Weekly Grammy After-Party, 2008 Grammys
pinterest
Chris Brown and Rihanna
Are-they-or-aren't-they couple Chris Brown and Rihanna met up at Entertainment Weekly magazine's post-show bash honoring music exec Antonio "LA" Reid at hot boite STK club. While Rihanna had already swapped her trend-setting Zac Posen gown for a late-night frock, Brown preferred to stay in his red and white suit-at least for the moment. What was inside the Gucci backpack he was toting? "A change of clothes in case I get sweaty dancing," he admitted.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Mariah Carey, Antonio "LA" Reid, Erica Reid, Entertainment Weekly Grammy After-Party, 2008 Grammys
pinterest
Mariah Carey, Antonio 'LA' Reid and Erica Reid
Mariah Carey was among the celebrants who came out to honor Antonio Reid (with wife Erica) at Entertainment Weekly's fete. The other high-profile artists who stayed low-key by slipping in and out the back entrance of the bash included Kanye West, Jay-Z and Beyonce.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Josh Groban, John Legend, Sony/BMG Grammy After-Party, 2008 Grammys
pinterest
Josh Groban and John Legend
Josh Groban and John Legend traded fashion philosophies at the Sony/BMG party. "For me it's important to be formal, but I have to show youth so I do the jacket and jeans look," Groban (in Dolce amp Gabbana and Ernest Sewn) mused. "I wanted to be appropriate, elegant and fashion-forward," Legend (in Christopher Bevans) explained. As for the recipe for the perfect Grammy after-party? "More champagne!" Legend declared, holding up his glass.
Michael Caulfield/WireImage
Pink, Billy Mann, EMI Grammy After-Party, 2008 Grammys
pinterest
Pink and Billy Mann
Pink partyhopped from the Sony/BMG party to the EMI bash, held at Dominick's. After mingling with producer Billy Mann, Pink also rubbed elbows with Corrine Bailey Rae, Yoko Ono and the bandmates from Shiny Toy Guns.
Arnold Turner/WireImage
Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Entertainment Weekly Grammy After-Party, 2008 Grammys
pinterest
Joel Madden, Nicole Richie and Benji Madden
Joel Madden and Nicole Richie (in Matthew Williamson) capped off a busy weekend on the Grammy party circuit with a late night visit to the Entertainment Weekly party. The couple caught up with Joel's brother-and Good Charlotte bandmate-Benji Madden at the bash.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Kid Rock, Natalie Cole, Warner Music Group Grammy After-Party, 2008 Grammys
pinterest
Kid Rock and Natalie Cole
"The Grammys are out of control! You never know who what are going to run into," said presenter Natalie Cole, who crossed paths with Kid Rock at the the Warner Music Group party. Josh Groban and Cindy Crawford also made appearances at the label's bash, held at Hollywood hot spot Vibiana.

Frank Micelotta/Getty
1 of 11

