What accessory stood out at this year's Grammy awards? Look no further than to the wrists of these starlets at the bold and beautiful cuffs. The pointed edge of Beyonce's wide Lorraine Schwartz design provides nice sharp angles to complement her wave-like dress. The diamond Caviar Cuff is worth half a million dollars.
Rihanna
As if her nominations didn't light her up enough, the Chopard gems took the teen's look to an electifying level. Her arm candy included 27-carats worth of diamonds in the Barrel cuff from the famed jewelry-maker.
Natasha Bedingfield
This gold cuff would do Wonder Woman proud. The Neil Lane piece enhanced the royal richness of her purple gown and pairing it with a thinner bangle on the same wrist gives it a modern twist.
Fantasia
The swirly design on Fantasia's H.Stern cuff almost looks like a snake dancing up the performer's wrist. Wearing a cuff, rings and earrings seemed to be enough bling for these ladies-they didn't bother with necklaces.
