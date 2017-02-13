Chrissy Teigen Just Debuted the Haircut We All Want at the Grammys

Is there a better time or place than an awards show red carpet to debut a new hairstyle? Chrissy Teigen doesn't think so. The star showed off a new, shorter cut on the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Teigen is the latest celeb who's taken her length up to lob status, which is a style we've screenshot and saved to our camera rolls way too many times to count in recent months. The new look is the handiwork of celebrity hairstylist extraordinaire Jen Atkin who chopped off Teigen's mane during her red carpet prep.

VIDEO: 2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

While there's a lot to love about a bob cut, one its main selling points is its versatile styling possibilties. For the Grammys, Atkin enhanced Teigen's natural curls by styling them in undone waves.

Take a look at Atkin's kit she used for Teigen's look above, then save Teigen's style for inspiration for your own cut.