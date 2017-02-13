Chrissy Teigen Eats Fun Dip, Is Officially the World's Most Relatable Woman

For a big night like the Grammy Awards, most of Hollywood’s stars are spending their days prepping with facemasks and treatments galore. But for Chrissy Teigen, Grammy weekend brought an unexpected skin problem—not a solution.

The model took to Twitter to share the results of a snacking session with a packet of Fun Dip: Hulk-like green fingers. “I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I’m stained and Grammys are tomorrow. I’ve tried everything please help,” she wrote alongside a photo of her stained digits.

I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I'm stained and Grammys are tomorrow. I've tried everything please help pic.twitter.com/Atr66KJcYo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2017

Luckily, Teigen looked stunning on the red carpet regardless, posing alongside her husband John Legend in an embroidered black dress with sexy cutouts. The stain was almost non-existent when she stopped by for an interview with E!

Frazer Harrison/Getty

“I had a Fun Dip incident and I ate them with my fingers. I know you’re supposed to use the stick but I used the stick as my appetizer,” she joked. “Yeah, eats like a toddler,” Legend chimed in.

VIDEO: 2017 Grammys Red Carpet Arrivals

Perhaps the Cravings author is taking after her 10-month-old daughter, who will be joining her parents on dad’s tour later this year. “I think people are really excited to see Luna and I,” Teigen joked of ticket sales. “It’s Luna’s first tour,” her husband chimed in.

RELATED: John Legend and Daughter Luna Look More Alike Than Ever in New Photo

Ugh, these two. Click through to our gallery for even more fire red carpet arrivals.