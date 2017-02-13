Blue Ivy Carter Wore a Pink Gucci Suit to the Grammys, and We're Living For It

Everyone else can go home because Blue Ivy Carter already won the 2017 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé and Jay Z’s adorable 5-year-old daughter was sitting in the front row in anticipation of her mom’s performance, and her pantsuit looked a lot like an homage to the late Prince.

Blue rocked a bright pink Gucci suit with a black lapel and paired the look with a ruffled white collared shirt and sequined red crossbody purse. The soon-to-be big sister completed her incredible look with long braids and a kiss from her dad, of course.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

VIDEO: 2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Considering her mom is about to rock the Grammys stage while pregnant with twins, it only makes sense that Blue got a front-row seat to the action. Let’s just hope this wasn’t the reaction she gave her mom when she found out she was soon to share the spotlight with two younger siblings:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Beyoncé's Best Throwback Maternity Looks

Blue, you’ll always be our number one. Click through to our gallery for more fire red carpet arrivals from the 2017 Grammy Awards.