Blue Dresses

Music's most stylish were singing the blues in dresses of every shade of the moody hue. Rihanna was anything but sad in a youthful feather-trimmed dress from pal Zac Posen's Spring 2008 collection.
Chris Pizzello/AP
Beyonce Knowles
Newly-blonde Beyonce looked like she was floating on clouds in her sky-blue gown from Elie Saab couture. The tulle-skirted design had a silver beaded bodice.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Alicia Keys
Grammy performer Alicia Keys swept down the red carpet in a navy satin gown from Armani Prive couture. She added some flavor to the slinky number with a hot pink clutch that matched her lipstick.
Chris Pizzello/AP
Corinne Bailey Rae
Singing star Corinne Bailey Rae brought out her inner flirt in a paillette-bedecked dress designed by fellow Brit Luella Bartley. The flashy number had a satin insert that highlighted the singer's waist.
Chris Pizzello/AP
Nelly Furtado
Canadian crooner Nelly Furtado dazzled in a custom design from fellow countryman Arthur Mendonca. She paired the cobalt gown with gold sandals and dramatic jewelry.
Chris Pizzello/AP
