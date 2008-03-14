Blue Dresses

InStyle.com
Mar 14, 2008 @ 2:16 pm
Rihanna, Zac Posen, grammys, trends, celebrity trends, blue dress
pinterest
Rihanna
Music's most stylish were singing the blues in dresses of every shade of the moody hue. Rihanna was anything but sad in a youthful feather-trimmed dress from pal Zac Posen's Spring 2008 collection.

GRAMMY POLL: Who Wins for Best Dressed? Vote for your favorite now!
Chris Pizzello/AP
Beyonce Knowles, Elie Saab, grammys, blue dress, celebrity trends, grammys trends
pinterest
Beyonce Knowles
Newly-blonde Beyonce looked like she was floating on clouds in her sky-blue gown from Elie Saab couture. The tulle-skirted design had a silver beaded bodice.

GRAMMY POLL: Who Wins for Best Dressed? Vote for your favorite now!
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Alicia Keys, Armani Prive, Grammys, blue dress, grammys trends, celebrity trends
pinterest
Alicia Keys
Grammy performer Alicia Keys swept down the red carpet in a navy satin gown from Armani Prive couture. She added some flavor to the slinky number with a hot pink clutch that matched her lipstick.

GRAMMY POLL: Who Wins for Best Dressed? Vote for your favorite now!
Chris Pizzello/AP
Corinne Bailey Rae, Luella, grammys, blue dress, grammys trends, celebrity trends
pinterest
Corinne Bailey Rae
Singing star Corinne Bailey Rae brought out her inner flirt in a paillette-bedecked dress designed by fellow Brit Luella Bartley. The flashy number had a satin insert that highlighted the singer's waist.

GRAMMY POLL: Who Wins for Best Dressed? Vote for your favorite now!
Chris Pizzello/AP
Nelly Furtado, Arthur Mendonca, Grammys, Grammys trends, blue dress, celebrity style, celebrity fashion
pinterest
Nelly Furtado
Canadian crooner Nelly Furtado dazzled in a custom design from fellow countryman Arthur Mendonca. She paired the cobalt gown with gold sandals and dramatic jewelry.

GRAMMY POLL: Who Wins for Best Dressed? Vote for your favorite now!
Chris Pizzello/AP
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Chris Pizzello/AP

Rihanna

Music's most stylish were singing the blues in dresses of every shade of the moody hue. Rihanna was anything but sad in a youthful feather-trimmed dress from pal Zac Posen's Spring 2008 collection.

GRAMMY POLL: Who Wins for Best Dressed? Vote for your favorite now!
Advertisement
2 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Beyonce Knowles

Newly-blonde Beyonce looked like she was floating on clouds in her sky-blue gown from Elie Saab couture. The tulle-skirted design had a silver beaded bodice.

GRAMMY POLL: Who Wins for Best Dressed? Vote for your favorite now!
3 of 5 Chris Pizzello/AP

Alicia Keys

Grammy performer Alicia Keys swept down the red carpet in a navy satin gown from Armani Prive couture. She added some flavor to the slinky number with a hot pink clutch that matched her lipstick.

GRAMMY POLL: Who Wins for Best Dressed? Vote for your favorite now!
Advertisement
4 of 5 Chris Pizzello/AP

Corinne Bailey Rae

Singing star Corinne Bailey Rae brought out her inner flirt in a paillette-bedecked dress designed by fellow Brit Luella Bartley. The flashy number had a satin insert that highlighted the singer's waist.

GRAMMY POLL: Who Wins for Best Dressed? Vote for your favorite now!
Advertisement
5 of 5 Chris Pizzello/AP

Nelly Furtado

Canadian crooner Nelly Furtado dazzled in a custom design from fellow countryman Arthur Mendonca. She paired the cobalt gown with gold sandals and dramatic jewelry.

GRAMMY POLL: Who Wins for Best Dressed? Vote for your favorite now!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!