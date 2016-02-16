The Biggest Beauty Trends at the 2016 Grammys

Alexis Bennett
Feb 15, 2016 @ 11:45 pm
<p>Nude Lips</p>
Nude Lips

Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, and Bella Hadid may have all went for different looks in the hair arena, but they each opted for barely-there neutral lipstick to complement their Grammys makeup. The flesh tone wasn't the usual pink-flushed tones that we're used to seeing, but instead, all three ladies veered on the tan side with a chestnut tinge.

Teigen's makeup artist, Mary Phillips, applied a combination of Bit Beauty Lip Liner in Cashew ($24; stashbeauty.com), Tom Ford Lipstick in Smoke Sable ($52; nordstrom.com), and Laura Mercier Lip Glace in Bare Blush ($25; sephora.com).

Linda Hay worked on Gomez's pretty pout, and she explained to InStyle, "I used the new Burt’s Bees Lipstick in Nile Nude ($9; drugstore.com) for a sheer beige to contrast the smoky eye."

Hadid's pro, Vincent Oquendo, defined her cupid's bow with Kat Von D Metal Crush Eyeshadow in Thunderstruck ($21; sephora.com) and added a hint of color with Sephora Collection Oil Infusion Color & Care in 09 Iced Coffee ($14; sephora.com).

<p>Graphic Liner</p>
Graphic Liner

Adele has had a leg up on the bold eyeliner trend for quite some time now, but she made a statement with a more subtle version of the winged look. Anna Kendrick and Andra Day also demonstrated their take on the sultry look showing us the versatile variations. Day gave us a lesson in retro glam with the trend, while Kendrick showed us a modern version. Vanessa Scali worked her magic on Kendrick's look and she revealed to InStyle that she used a full coating of Elizabeth Arden's Beautiful Color Smokey Eyes Pencil in Smokey Black ($19; elizabetharden.com). Scali used the highly pigmented liner to define the inner corner and across the lash line. Then she "blended out with a Bardot flick at the outer corner to emphasize and elongate the cat eye."

<p>Blonde Bombshells</p>
Blonde Bombshells

It doesn't matter if it's a few streaks here and there or a full-on icy coif, blondes are definitely having a moment. Taylor Swift debuted a new shorter bob and blunt bangs with the help of Ghd's platinum styler ($249; sephora.com), while Zendaya switched up her sandy pixie by adding length to the back. Even Ciara revisited her blonde days thanks to the help of hair pro Cesar Ramirez. He pulled her look into a low pony for an effortlessly chic take on the light-haired trend.

