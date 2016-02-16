The Biggest Beauty Trends at the 2016 Grammys

Once again, Hollywood's brightest stars stepped out to celebrate the 2016 Grammys in the most fashion-forward way. And while each star seemed to show their individuality through unique red carpet outfits, we did notice that a few celebs were on the same page when it came to their hair and makeup.

From the modest makeup that played on the no-makeup trend to the shoulder-grazing hairstyles that proved that the bob is stronger than ever, there were several trends that captured our attention; but the following three were the biggest trends of the evening. Click through the photo icon above to see how our favorite beauties put their own twist on each look.

RELATED: See Your Favorite Stars On The 2016 Grammys Red Carpet