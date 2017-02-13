Beyoncé's Grammy BTS Shots Are (Almost) as Good as Her Performance

In case you missed it, Beyoncé gave a mic drop-inducing, show-stopping, riveting performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

But before the actual performance was the rehearsal and preparation, more specifically, creating those incredible hologram images that were displayed during the introduction of her two-song medley. Bey's bare bump and little Blue Ivy were there, along with her mom, Tina Knowles.

Daniela Vesco/Courtesy Beyonce.com

Queen Bey performed "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" off of her Grammy-winning album Lemonade on a set design that alluded to her iconic pregnancy reveal—bright flowers, veil, and all, with an empowering message for women, mothers, and children everywhere.

VIDEO: 15 Celebrity Looks From the 2017 Grammys

RELATED: Blue Ivy Carter Wore a Pink Gucci Suit to the Grammys, and We’re Living For It

Head over to Beyonce.com to see all of the behind-the-scenes images.