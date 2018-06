Best on Record: Grammy's Top 10 Looks of the Decade

1 of 10 KMazur/WireImage

Gwen Stefani in Vivienne Westwood, 2003

Never pandering for street cred or pretending it's the Oscars, Stefani is always spot-on because she trusts her off-kilter blend of luxe and sleek.



See the night's top moments and best dressed with live Grammys coverage on InStyle.com starting at 6:45 PM EST on Sunday, January 31st.