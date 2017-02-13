6 Totally Amazing Moments You Probably Missed from the Grammy Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty
Isabel Jones
Feb 12, 2017 @ 11:45 pm

The 2017 Grammy Awards ceremony was, as expected, totally off the wall. From Beyoncé’s gravity-defying performance to Adele’s graceful do-over tribute, we’re overwhelmed by OMG moments. But honestly, some of the most incredible moments of the evening didn't happen on stage or the red carpet. These blink-or-you'll-miss-it snapshots were among the very best of the night. Enjoy!

Queen Bey got meta AF. Her dress actually bore an embroidered portrait of her face.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

   

Adele and Lady Gaga united to form the badass superhero duo we've been dreaming of. Not a bad pilot idea, CBS.

ladygaga/Instagram

Rihanna kicked back in the audience with a bedazzled flask, which probably explains this moment...

And this one...

Blue Ivy took mama Bey's moment in the spotlight as an opportunity to show off her beauty stash.

Jay and Bey were total #CoupleGoals in the audience.

Christopher Polk/Getty

