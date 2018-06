The Best Hair and Makeup at the Grammys

2 of 10 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Lea Michele: Best Part

"This is Lea Michele with a bit of an edge," hairstylist Mark Townsend tells us of the look he created for the nominee. "I hid her bangs with a middle part, and put a new, sexy texture in her hair." Townsend spritzed three-inch sections of hair with hairspray before wrapping them around a curling iron. Once he had gone through the entire head, he misted on Dove Unscented Extra Hold Hairspray and brushed through the waves, smoothing down the part and bangs with the Oribe Original Pomade.