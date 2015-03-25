Best Hair and Makeup

Bright red strands courtesy of Zina at Myla and Davis in London was just the
start of what made Welch's hair shine. Mixed texture-pin straight bangs and air-dried waves-were substantial and free-spirited at once.
Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup
Nicole Kidman: Best Blush
A sheer wash of warm pink on the apples of her cheeks was just enough to
give Nicole Kidman a romantic, English rose vibe. Bare eyes and clear gloss
finished the subtle and understated glow.
Jason Merritt/Getty
Jennifer Hudson: Best Skin
Jennifer Hudson's creamy mocha skin was a flawless and luminous canvas for
the rest of her look: Nude lipstick, slate eye shadow, and glossy,
stick-straight strands.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Dianna Agron: Best Winged Eye Shadow
Avon makeup artist Jillian Dempsey gave the actress sculpted, winged-out
shadow and a soft, peach-toned lip. "I wanted to create a rockabilly feel with an '80s punk twist," said Dempsey. "I spent a really long time on her eye makeup." After rimming her top and bottom lashlines with Jillian Dempsey for AVON Professional Kohl Eyeliner, she followed with chocolate brown eye shadow on the lids, using a folded tissue as her guide to perfect the exaggerated cat-eye shape.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
