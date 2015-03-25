Best Hair and Makeup

4 of 4 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Dianna Agron: Best Winged Eye Shadow

Avon makeup artist Jillian Dempsey gave the actress sculpted, winged-out shadow and a soft, peach-toned lip. "I wanted to create a rockabilly feel with an '80s punk twist," said Dempsey. "I spent a really long time on her eye makeup." After rimming her top and bottom lashlines with Jillian Dempsey for AVON Professional Kohl Eyeliner, she followed with chocolate brown eye shadow on the lids, using a folded tissue as her guide to perfect the exaggerated cat-eye shape.



