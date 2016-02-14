The 9 Best Outfits from Our Favorite Songs from 2015

Andrea Cheng
Feb 14, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

The Grammys is a night that celebrates musical greatness, and judging by the number of stylishly on-point music videos that dropped over the past year, we think it should be a celebration of great fashion as well. The star who's leading the pack? Taylor Swift, obvs, who has been nominated, what seems like, a million times for her pop masterpiece of an album, 1989. But when it comes to style, it's her two nominated songs "Bad Blood" and "Blank Space" that first come to mind.

The star changed outfits upwards of 10 times in "Bad Blood," each one more badass than the last. But that was nothing compared with "Blank Space," where she changed 20 times (i.e., every 12 seconds), ranging from racy black lace La Perla lingerie to floral-appliqued gowns. 

Now that the awards ceremony is just a day away, we took a look back at some of our favorite music videos from Grammy-nominated artists and performers and rounded up their most memorable outfits. From Drake's super fly turtleneck knit and khakis to Adele's shaggy coat, keep scrolling to see the best of the best. 

Taylor Swift

Music video: "Bad Blood"

What she wore: Sexy black leather separates—just one of many fierce outfits, each one more badass (and skin-tight) than the last. 

Adele

Music video: "Hello"

What she wore: A shaggy coat layered over a checked shirt to belt out her gut-wrenching lyrics. In the middle of the woods. Alone. "Hello from the outside" indeed. 

Drake

Music video: "Hotline Bling"

What he wore: A chunky knit with pants (cuffed haphazardly so) and Timberlands. He knocked out two trends with one look: a turtleneck and a tonal color palette. So good. 

Taylor Swift

Music video: "Blank Space"

What she wore: A strapless floral-appliqued gown to frolic in. 

Meghan Trainor

Music video: "Better When I'm Dancin'"

What she wore: A sexy, curve-hugging red dress that was easy for her to bust a move in. 

Rihanna

Music video: "Bitch Better Have My Money"

What she wore: BadgalRiRi gets even badder in her music video. Her kidnapping outfit featured an embellished pinstriped coat over a graphic tee and rust-colored skirt, complete with an oversize newsboy cap and thigh-high boots.

Ellie Goulding

Music video: "Love Me Like You Do"

What she wore: A no-frills, street-chic ensemble featuring a tough moto jacket, a delicate lace cami, and black skinnies. Classic Ellie Goulding. 

Kelly Clarkson

Music video: "Heartbeat Song"

What she wore: A plunging crimson red dress that fluttered with her every movement. Clarkson = heartbreaker.

Tori Kelly

Music video: "Should've Been Us"

What she wore: Kelly is one shady lady—in the best way possible. She topped off her sleek black separates with cool mirrored frames. 

