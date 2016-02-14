The 9 Best Outfits from Our Favorite Songs from 2015

The Grammys is a night that celebrates musical greatness, and judging by the number of stylishly on-point music videos that dropped over the past year, we think it should be a celebration of great fashion as well. The star who's leading the pack? Taylor Swift, obvs, who has been nominated, what seems like, a million times for her pop masterpiece of an album, 1989. But when it comes to style, it's her two nominated songs "Bad Blood" and "Blank Space" that first come to mind.

The star changed outfits upwards of 10 times in "Bad Blood," each one more badass than the last. But that was nothing compared with "Blank Space," where she changed 20 times (i.e., every 12 seconds), ranging from racy black lace La Perla lingerie to floral-appliqued gowns.

Now that the awards ceremony is just a day away, we took a look back at some of our favorite music videos from Grammy-nominated artists and performers and rounded up their most memorable outfits. From Drake's super fly turtleneck knit and khakis to Adele's shaggy coat, keep scrolling to see the best of the best.

