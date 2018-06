The Annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

5 of 10 Frank Micelotta/Getty

Carrie Underwood

"It’s amazing that we can all come together the night before the Grammys and have some fun," exclaimed Carrie Underwood (in Marchesa) who attended the event with Gossip Girl cutie Chace Crawford. "This is something that everybody comes to. There are so many people from the music industry, but I saw amp#91;New York Giantamp#93; Michael Strahan, so apparently it’s a big thing with the sporting industry too. And movie stars! It’s just a huge collection of people!" Guests toasted the nominees with Grammy Suprise cocktails, a blend of champagne and Intrigue tangerine liquer.